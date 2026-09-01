AA Edit | ‘Marathon Man’ Messi On His Last Legs

Lionel Messi will not be seen in the famous light blue and white striped jersey of Argentina again — he has announced his retirement from internationals. Even though the football world saw it coming ever since his team was outplayed by Spain in the Fifa World Cup final two months ago, Monday’s declaration felt like a kick in the gut. Messi the Magician has wound up his wand... did he run out of tricks?

At 39, the flesh is certainly weak. To cope with the rigorous of international football and robust rivals is quite a task for someone of that age. Physically, he most certainly couldn’t have made it to the next big football show, the 2030 World Cup. And having won almost everything — the World Cup, Copa America (South American championship) and a clutch of European Champions League titles with his long-standing club Barcelona, for which he scored a whopping 120 goals at the Continental stage and 474 in the Spanish League — there was nothing more left to achieve for the icon.

The goals, they have been aplenty. Making his international debut at just 18, Messi has found the net 125 times for Argentina in 207 matches played, the most for any player from the South American country, for whom he turned up at six World Cups. Messi also owns the unique record of being the only player to score in the World Cup group stage, pre-quarterfinal, quarterfinals, semifinals and final.

The recent demise of his father and career agent on August 8 would have mentally sapped Messi, who first hinted at retirement in a tribute to Jorge. “I don’t know what I’m going to do without you; I don’t know how to go on. I only played football and now I have quite a few doubts about whether I’ll keep doing it for much longer,” he wrote. Understandably, he hung up his international boots on the last day of the month.

He will continue to kick the ball around for Inter Miami in USA’s Major League Soccer, which does not rank high on the competitive scale. For the many football-mad fans though, all eyes will now be on the American club to catch the star on his last legs.