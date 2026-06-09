AA Edit | Make Manufacturing Much Safer

The tragic accident involving a massive spill of molten steel at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Monday, which killed at least eight workers and injured several others, is a grim reminder of the dangers faced daily by industrial workers.

Preliminary reports indicate that a ladle carrying molten metal malfunctioned leading to an explosion, which unleashed steel heated to nearly 1,600 degrees Celsius on workers in the steel melting shop. While inquiries have been ordered and compensation announced, the tragedy has once again exposed the devastating consequences of safety failures in heavy industries.

The larger question that policymakers need to answer is, why do such accidents continue to recur despite advances in technology, automation and industrial safety standards? The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant itself has witnessed several serious accidents over the years, including fatal incidents involving molten metal handling and explosions. But the problem extends beyond steel plants.

In recent years, the country has witnessed fatal accidents in pharmaceutical factories, chemical plants, mines and manufacturing units. Investigations mostly pointed out to a familiar set of causes — ageing equipment, inadequate maintenance, production pressures, poor risk assessment, insufficient worker training and weak enforcement of safety protocols. Safety audits are ignored or treated as paperwork exercises rather than life-saving mechanisms.

Therefore, management should empower workers to report safety concerns without fear of reprisal. Trade unions, safety committees and management must work together to create a culture where warning signs are acted upon immediately.

Industrial growth and worker safety must never be viewed as competing priorities. Every worker has the right to return home safely after a day’s work.

If the government wants to make the country a global manufacturing hub, it must take steps to prevent such industrial mishaps. Otherwise, the manufacturing sector cannot attract the best of the talent as the service sector does.