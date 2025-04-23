AA Edit | Maha U-Turn on Hindi a Lesson

The decision of the Maharashtra government to stay its own order to make Hindi mandatory as a third language for students of classes I to V in Marathi and English medium schools despite wholehearted support from the ruling alliance, including the Shiv Sena, reflects the fragility of the policy to impose language on an unwilling people.

As per the new decision, Hindi will not be made compulsory and the third language in Marathi and English medium schools will be left optional. The options will offer Hindi as well. The decision follows stiff resistance from the Opposition parties and regional groups, and the state government’s language consultation committee’s appeal to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to revoke the decision.

It is unimaginable that Hindi should be facing opposition to its introduction in schools in a state where the people have never felt that language to be alien to them. In fact, the state hosted and nurtured Bollywood, the international brand ambassador of the language. Indeed, the people there felt that Hindi films not only entertained them but also told their stories to the world.

India is a country of diversities in every aspect of human behaviour, language included. Anything human is welcome in this land except when forced. The founding fathers and mothers had realised this fact and hence the deliberate attempt in the Constitution to ensure that every human being is provided with the opportunity to grow one’s potential in ways they are most comfortable with. That the rights of the meek are not trampled by the mighty was the guiding principle.

Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin has been fighting a running battle with the Union government against the latter’s attempts to use Central funding as a tool to impose its will and policies on states, including its preference for Hindi.

The Maharashtra government’s decision endorses Mr Stalin’s stand. This must now force policymakers at every level to open their eyes and train themselves to be mindful of the hard realities on the ground while taking decisions.