AA Edit | Let Tennis Player’s Murder Be An Eye-Opener

Radhika, an athlete and entrepreneur running her own tennis academy, became a victim not of personal enmity or financial dispute, but of a regressive mindset of the society, which does not accept self-made and independent women.

The trigger for the ghastly crime appears to be Radhika Yadav’s desire to continue running a tennis academy, which became a subject of neighbourhood gossip. Her father Deepak Yadav — a well-off person based in Gurgaon in Haryana — wanted her daughter to close her tennis academy after his neighbours mocked him for living off his daughter’s income and cast aspersions on her character. Instead of standing behind her daughter, Deepak Yadav chose to kill her, unable to bear the so-called dishonour of her defiance.

Though he might have shot at his daughter in a fit of rage, his reaction is borne out of deep-seated ideas of control, male entitlement and toxic notions of family honour. It is a perfect example of honour killing, which is quite prevalent in some parts of the country.

According to a report, nearly 5,000 women and girls are killed in India and Pakistan annually for so-called honour. Such incidents are reported from almost all states, especially from Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and some parts of Uttar Pradesh. These incidents reflect a harsh truth about India, which not only perpetuates stark caste-based divisions but also the untouchability of the institution of “family” which continues to subjugate and deprive its girls and women. These continue to control women’s autonomy and decision-making.

It is high time that the government begins a campaign to educate prospective husbands and fathers about the rights of women in schools and colleges.