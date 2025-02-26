AA Edit | Largest show of faith on earth

The Maha Kumbh has drawn to a close on Wednesday, marking the end of a 40-day religious confluence that is deeply rooted in the life and culture of a large part of the Indian population, especially in the northern part of the country. The once-in-12-years event held a special significance this time as it was a Maha Kumbh that took place after 11 such 12-year events.

As per the organisers, anywhere between 45 and 64 crore people have travelled to Prayagraj and taken a holy dip at Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the three rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, and atoned for their sins, returning as pious human beings.

Indian authorities have developed expertise in managing crowds that range from a couple of thousands to the size of a Maha Kumbh, perhaps the world’s largest religious congregation of crores of people. Still, the Kumbh was not accident-free — there was a fire in tents that was fortunately contained without loss of life; a stampede on the river bank that, as per official records, claimed 60 lives, and a rush which claimed 18 lives at the New Delhi railway station. All those who lost their lives were on a pilgrimage and it was the job of the State to ensure that they went back safely after performing a sacred obligation. The lapses must offer lessons to the administration so that they are not repeated. Barring those sour notes, there were few hiccups for devotees during their pilgrimage for which the UP administration and all the agencies associated with the Kumbh Mela must be commended.



Science and politics added some colour of controversy to the mega-event. While the UP chief minister claimed that the water at the confluence spot was potable, the Central Pollution Control Board tested it to find that it was polluted beyond acceptable measure. A couple of politicians who perhaps remembered their fundamental duty “to develop the scientific temper, humanism and spirit of inquiry” as mentioned in the pages of the Constitution wondered whether such celebrations ended poverty, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the other hand, condemned those who, “with the support of outsiders, denigrate our religion and culture”. India that is Bharat, at the end of the day, is a confluence of such diversity in thought and deed. The Ganga, the Yamuna and the Saraswati will now flow quietly till the bhakts return 12 years later, unmindful of the disquiet that brews on their banks.