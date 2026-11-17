The colourful founder of cricket’s Indian Premier League, Lalit Modi, has acquired UK citizenship and may have placed himself beyond the reach of India so far as extradition goes. Of all the men in self-imposed exile from India for various reasons, the scion of the Modi business and industrial family may have spent years living his life openly in London, hobnobbing with socialites and partying occasionally with fellow stakeholder in IPL cricket, Vijay Mallya.

UK citizenship does not per se preclude his extradition but, considering that it is 16 years since he left these shores and 14 years have gone by since official India claimed to have first sought his return to answer charges of money laundering, etc. it is best to conclude that he has flown the coop forever, cutting the bonds to his homeland in which he had founded the IPL that has flowered one of the world’s most valuable professional sports leagues.

Unlike Modi, there have been many who may have stayed on in India to fight charges of financial misdemeanour and who may have experienced the investigative and judicial processes that appear to be the punishment itself, besides losing property pledged as collateral. Those like Modi and Mallya who could afford to fly away have similarly used expensive lawyers to keep the hunters at bay, only they had to leave their country to keep their own comfort levels.

Modi may even have been in the crosshairs of the betting and fixing mafia that operated so freely in the IPL as to have brought the wrath of the Supreme Court on a couple of franchises as well as a few team owners. Despite all his exhortations of innocence and becoming a marked man for his handling of the Kochi team’s expulsion, it is also said there was a serious charge against him of having rerouted certain IPL funds running into hundreds of crores.

If there is anything to be learned from various failures, invariably financial, that cost the Indian public their money which is never fully recovered by banks, it is that the country’s systemic checks are lax. Those who are charged with losing thousands of crores even in legitimate business are usually better off fleeing than facing a tortuous legal system. To Modi’s credit, he leaves behind a very valuable sports league out of whose riches Indian cricket has grown manifold.