AA Edit | Keep Striving For Equal Society
The Supreme Court’s refusal to entertain a petition seeking formulation of guidelines to recognise racial slur as a separate category of hate crime on the plea that classifying crimes based on the victim’s identity could risk dividing society is in complete dissonance with the realities of Indian life. That the opinion was given by a bench headed by the Chief Justice of India marks a humongous failure on the part of the judiciary to respond appropriately to the vast dissimilarities and discriminative practices in that it questions the very basics of certain laws such as the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, Section 498 of Indian Penal Code (now Section 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) or the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.