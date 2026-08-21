AA Edit | J&K: US Envoy States The Obvious

The US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor may have stated a self-evident truth in terming Kashmir as an “important part of India”. This may be somewhat at variance with what the official stance of Mr Donald Trump’s US may be, but it comes as a reaffirmation of the fact that the land has historically been an integral part of the Indian nation.

Given its obsessive but impossible dream of possessing the Valley, Pakistan was certain to be riled by what an important envoy who has Mr Trump’s ear may have said on the subject. Its antics over internationalising the issue at the UN over nearly eight decades having failed, Pakistan should know by now that its stand on Kashmir comes as the biggest stumbling block to any talks between the two countries on the tensions that have sporadically led to wars and, most recently, a special operation codenamed Sindoor.

The US envoy’s visit to Kashmir, the first since Article 370 was abrogated, might have been an eye opener for him from the security point of view, which is why he will be recommending a downgrading of the US advisory warning its citizens not to visit J&K. The attractions of the Valley can be seductive to visitors and Mr Gor won’t be the last American to be pleased with what he saw, including how secure the place is despite the occasional incident of Pakistan-sponsored terror or targeted killing popping up.

An offshoot of the latest flare up over Kashmir may have led to tit-for-tat action on Pakistan’s sneaky way of “grabbing territory” in its encroachment of an area around its high commission in New Delhi. Such brazen flouting could be bulldozed away, but not Pakistan’s attitude to India that was reflected in its removing security barricades around the Indian high commission in Islamabad just days ago.

Pakistan would be well advised to look after the people of the territory it seized in what is now Pakistan-occupied Kashmir where the disquiet has led to frequent clashes and loss of lives of residents from excessive use of force and firing. Publicly hankering for Kashmir may suit its domestic politics, but the world tired long ago of listening to Pakistan’s untenable claims on parts of J&K.