AA Edit | Jio’s Next-Gen Growth Strategy

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani recalled that a failed attempt to upload a college assignment back in 2009-10 because the “Internet did not work” sparked the idea and conversations that became Jio, which went on to become the country’s largest telecom company.

Identifying consumer needs is the key trait of an entrepreneur. As the reported incident shows, the future of the company and its shareholders is secure with the next-generation leaders of Reliance Industries Ltd., the country’s largest company.

Though the press conference organised by Jio Platforms ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) on October 21 aimed to discuss the company's growth strategy across mobile connectivity, home broadband and enterprise services, the event also appears to have launched Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani as the face of India’s largest telecom company.

Pitching itself as a technology firm rather than a pure-play telecom and aiming to sell its technology to global consumers is a sound strategy for the company. An entrepreneur who does not embrace technology will ultimately go out of business. If the company develops massive technological infrastructure for in-house consumption without exploiting it commercially, it locks up its potential business value.

Ever since its IPO in 1977, Reliance Industries and its founder Dhirubhai Ambani have been key players contributing to the growth of Indian equity markets. The success of Jio in enriching investors, especially those in the retail segment, would continue the legacy of its founder.

According to some estimates, the Reliance Group will overtake the 159-year-old Tata Group as the country’s largest conglomerate by market capitalisation following Jio’s debut in the equity market. This development testifies that hard work and dedication to consumers are the foundation of business. This is an important lesson that youth should imbibe from the Reliance story.