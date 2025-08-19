AA Edit | Injured Army Cadets Need Relief

The Supreme Court’s direction to the Union government to design a comprehensive package for the cadets of the armed forces who get injured during their training is a welcome intervention in an area that has been left unaddressed and kept unattended.

The court acted suo motu on reports of such cadets who will have to leave their job and career on account of the injuries they sustain while undergoing training. As per the submissions the government has made before the court, a cadet gets a lumpsum amount of Rs 40,000 when disabled during the training to meet their medical needs. It is highly likely that this is an insufficient amount if the cadet sustains a major injury which could burden the family. This is an unjust situation, and hence the intervention of the court.

The judges are right in that an injured cadet being left to fend for himself/herself is not an encouraging sign for the youngsters to join the armed forces. On the other hand, a comprehensive coverage that takes care of the treatment and an option to remain in the service as per the eligibility on a reassessment will be an added attraction for them.

It is a pity that none in the government or in the military establishment has so far spared a thought for such cadets. Now that the apex court has stepped in, the government must take a closer look at the issue and come up with a solution which would warm the hearts of “brave heart cadets” who would opt for a career in the armed forces.

It is a fact that the defence establishment has often woken up to unfair and unjust practices at the prodding of the judiciary. A series of Supreme Court interventions was called in to ensure that women are given a fair treatment in the armed forces. The defence ministry may review the practices which may have a history of around 300 years and see if those that do not square with our times exist, and remedy them. The Union and state governments, on their part, must ponder if they can extend the fair treatment the Supreme Court has prescribed for the armed forces to the uniformed forces under their control as well.