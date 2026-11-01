AA Edit | In Manipur, Involve All Stakeholders

The renewed violence in Manipur and massive demonstrations in Imphal are reminders of an ethnic conflict that has been tearing up the northeastern state since May 2023. It also raises serious questions about the accountability of both the state and Central governments and showcases their abject failure to restore peace in the state.

The alleged abduction of two Kuki civilians from Taphou Kuki village in Kangpokpi district, and the killing of three Kuki village volunteers in Noney district, and mass protests in the state demonstrate the fragility of the situation.

The current demonstrations by Meitei umbrella groups (such as COCOMI) and certain Naga organisations demand the Central government scrap the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with Kuki armed groups, alleging breach of peace terms.

The issue involves three communities in the state — the Meiteis of the Imphal valley, who make up 53 per cent of the state’s population, the Kuki tribals, who constitute up to 20 per cent of population but are occupying 90 per cent of the state’s territory, and Nagas forming 24 per cent.

The fundamental problem in Manipur is that these communities view developments through the prism of ethnic identity. An attack on a member of a community is magnified as the attack on the whole community, potentially triggering retaliation against another. Unless this cycle is broken, even minor incidents could escalate into major confrontations.

Nevertheless, it is the government’s constitutional responsibility to find a solution to the problem, regardless of how protracted it may be, and protect every citizen, irrespective of ethnicity.

With regard to the demand to scrap SoO agreement, any deal that allows armed cadres to violate its conditions without consequences loses credibility. However, abandoning negotiations without a viable alternative could worsen instability. The need of the hour is a sustained quadrilateral dialogue involving Centre, Meitei, Kuki-Zo and Naga representatives.