AA Edit | High Voter Turnout Denotes Hope

The Assembly elections in Kerala, Puducherry and Assam have once again underlined a critical feature of Indian democracy — voter participation. All three states have reported higher voter turnout in the elections, highlighting people’s wholehearted participation in the electoral process.

Kerala — a state which is traditionally known for high political consciousness — has recorded a voter turnout of 78.27 per cent. Though the voter turnout was four per cent higher than the 74.06 per cent recorded in 2021, it failed to meet people’s expectations. During the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), a total of 24.61 lakh names were removed from the electoral roll, eliminating deceased voters, duplicate entries and individuals who failed to submit enumeration forms. This purge was expected to increase the voter percentage massively, but the state witnessed merely a four-percentage point rise. However, the voter turnout in urban areas has declined compared to previous elections, raising concerns about people’s apathy and weaker mobilisation efforts.

In contrast, Puducherry witnessed a historic turnout of 89.87 per cent — the highest in its electoral history. The rise in voter turnout — after the SIR process removed 9.55 lakh voters — reflects a combination of effective electoral management, heightened political contestation and grassroots mobilisation.

Assam is one of the few states where SIR was not taken up ahead of the Assembly elections. However, the state has recorded an impressive turnout of over 85 per cent, surpassing previous election cycles. The voter turnout in Assam is better than in Kerala, where the SIR was conducted, and gives credence to the belief that voters come out only if they feel strongly about some issue.

Regardless of their disappointment with political leadership, Indians understand that their participation in the electoral process alone can guarantee and strengthen democracy in the country. As such, the electorate has come out to vote despite facing challenges such as adverse weather and sporadic violence.