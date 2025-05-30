AA Edit | Heed IAF Chief's alert on delays

India’s Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh’s remarks on the never-ending development of defence projects in India should serve as a wake-up call for the government, research institutions and end-users. While project delays are not new to India and have occurred for various reasons, his candid comments underscore the urgency of finding a solution to this perennial issue.

Referring to delays in the development of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) and Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), the Indian Air Force chief questioned why an organisation would agree to build or deliver something that it knows cannot be done. In response to a similar outburst, the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) head had offered a meek defence, citing technology apartheid among other issues.

The reason for Air Chief Marshal Singh’s outburst is the depleting number of fighter jets that India has — around 31 combat squadrons or 556 jets against the sanctioned strength of 42 squadrons or 756 jets — showing a shortage of 200 fighter jets. This compares unfavourably with the 142 squadrons maintained by neighbouring countries — Pakistan’s 20 squadrons, Bangladesh’s 12 and China’s 110. After Operation Sindoor, where China actively supported Pakistan, missed timelines in weapon development have moved beyond the academic realm.

While the denial of technology has played a key role in these delays, the greater contributor is the lack of killer instinct in developers such as HAL. Unlike private companies, officials in government-owned institutions like DRDO and HAL tend to be process-focused, often playing it safe by strictly following guidelines. Private companies, on the other hand, are result-oriented — which is exactly what India needs now. The government deserves credit for allowing the entry of private firms into defence production.

The government, service chiefs, researchers and academia must note that most Chinese defence projects were undertaken through reverse engineering. The government must understand that there are many paths to a destination, and all one needs is an explorer’s spirit.