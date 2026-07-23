AA Edit | Govt Must Show Empathy In Talks With Angry Youth

Prime Minster Narendra Modi and the NDA government at the Centre had many chances to initiate steps to repair what is patently wrong with the education system and the examination system of the country, and thereby mollify the angry youth in the backdrop of the lapses in the conduct of crucial exams deciding their futures. The government, however, chose not to exercise these and allowed matters to get from bad to worse. Things came to such a pass that it is now being questioned on why it ordered brutal suppression of the youth protests regarding this using means not sanctioned by the law.

Evidence has now emerged in the form of video clips showing how Delhi police acted in an inhumane manner when ordered to manage the Cockroach Janta Party’s agitation demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan at Jantar Mantar in the nation’s capital on July 20. Instances of teenagers being thrashed, girls being abused by male cops and hooligans with police batons beating up protesters as well as cops without nameplates taking on student protesters with pellet guns and nail-fitted batons are going viral on the social media.

It may be noticed that the agitation is not confined to Delhi: it has gained traction across the states. The entry of the Congress into the Delhi battlefield after weeks of procrastination has added an element of both farce and drama. The way the police applied physical force to remove Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other leaders from in front of the PM’s residence where they were holding a dharna is unacceptable by any standards.

The government has been trying to explain away the student agitation citing the smooth conduct of the Neet rerun. That is a specious argument since democracy means accountability. The people vest political power with the elected representatives on the solemn condition that they will exercise it to the benefit of the people. If political executives are unable to meet their end of the bargain, they have to vacate the seat of power. Mr Pradhan has failed the young people of the country repeatedly and hence has little moral right to cling to his chair.

The response of the Chief Justice of India when his attention was drawn to the police brutality that he doesn’t have time to waste on the issue is unexpected and does not behoove either him or the institution. It is not that the judiciary has a solution to every issue but it must at least come to the rescue of citizens when the might of the state is brought to bear on them. It must have the time and patience to listen to their woes lest it too fails the people.

The BJP, on its part, is trying to paint the protesters as anti-nationals and traitors, little realising that the tactic will boomerang. These fake labels could work on Opposition parties who too engage in realpolitik and are players in the same game. But the demands of the young crowds are solid and specific, unlike vague and amorphous political slogans. They feel cheated by the system and ask for accountability, which will be very difficult for the BJP to duck. Attempts to hit back at them with such labels cannot help them circumvent the problem.

Most branches of the government have landed themselves in a pit when it comes to accountability to the youth of this country; they should not dig it further.