AA Edit | Gill Good Choice As Test Skipper

Selecting a cricket team and its captain is a matter of judgment and not of rendering justice. The choice of Shubman Gill to lead India’s Test team in a five-Test series in England is indeed a matter of judgment. The leadership qualities in him over the last couple of seasons have been recognised and the selection committee believes it has found the player to take Indian cricket forward.

A young, but not coltish, cricketer may be averaging only 35 runs per innings in Tests. Moreover, Gill has had a lean trot outside Indian pitches. In that sense, Gill’s choice is a risk. It is a greater gamble if he is going to be under pressure as a batsman when he has to lead the team as well. This is, however, a great opportunity and a challenge for the making of a leader who looks to have the attributes.

The start of a new World Test Championship cycle means this is a crossroads for a team that failed for the first time to get to a WTC final. With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli calling it a day from Tests, the present is indeed the right time to begin afresh. Maybe, Jasprit Bumrah, who has won at least one Test, that too in spectacular fashion in Perth, may have been a natural for the job but his fitness has been under a cloud after a severe back injury and to thrust more of a load on him may have been considered unwise.

Some form players like Karun Nair and Sai Sudarshan, who has been shining in the current IPL in a manner suggesting he could be a good bet for an all-format opening batsman, have been picked while some others like Shreyas Iyer and Sarfaraz Khan have been omitted. Again, this suggests that selectors have had to make some tough choices in picking those who they believe stand a better chance of coming good in English conditions.

The composition of the Test squad suggests this is one for the current series as well as the future. Indian cricket fans may have to learn to be patient as a new Team India gets ready to take a step into the future. It is up to the players to secure their places but, more importantly, they may have to play more for the team in a game that is known for its fickleness in granting good fortune and notorious for its uncertainties.