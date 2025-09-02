AA Edit | Get Ready For Heavier Monsoons

The India Meteorological Department’s forecast for September suggests that most regions of the country — barring some areas that depend on the northeast monsoon and pockets of northwestern and northeastern India — will receive normal to above-normal rainfall.

Over the past three months, the southwest monsoon has already triggered several disasters caused by cloudbursts and flooding in many parts of the country. Heavy rainfall may continue to trigger landslides and flash floods in Uttarakhand during September.

India received 743.1 mm of rainfall between June 1 and August 31, which is about six per cent above the long-period average of 700.7 mm. For September, the IMD forecasts nine per cent more rainfall than the long-period average of 167.9 mm.

Historical data suggest a slight upward trend in September precipitation since 1980, except in the years 1986, 1991, 2001, 2004, 2010, 2015, and 2019. This is consistent with the series of extreme weather events the world has been witnessing due to climate change — a trend India alone cannot reverse.

Nevertheless, India cannot remain passive as flash floods and cloudbursts continue to claim hundreds of lives. The solution, therefore, lies in adaptation. People cannot expect to live their lives exactly as their ancestors did. The government should appoint a team of experts to suggest measures that will make the country monsoon-ready.

Since the Himalayan states have been bearing the brunt of cloudbursts, the government should regulate human activity on hilltops and prevent blockages to the natural flow of water to reduce flash floods. In cities, particularly those in plateau regions that were developed without scientific planning, authorities should consider building in-situ underground rainwater harvesting tanks to mitigate urban flooding.

Nature has always been more powerful than humans, who have historically survived by humbly adapting to it. It is time for another reset in human behaviour.