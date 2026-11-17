For the first time in two years, India’s retail inflation has breached the RBI’s upper tolerance limit of six per cent, underscoring renewed price pressures. Food prices, particularly those of vegetables, drove the increase, with food inflation reaching 8.94 per cent. In October 2024, the spike was primarily driven by food prices, especially vegetable prices, which rose at their fastest pace in nearly four years.

The burden was greater in rural India, where retail inflation stood at 6.63 per cent, against 5.41 per cent in urban areas. State-wise, inflation was highest in Tamil Nadu at 7.29 per cent, followed by Telangana at 7.26 per cent, Andhra Pradesh at 7.25 per cent, Madhya Pradesh at 7.19 per cent and Odisha at 7.17 per cent. Food inflation remained highest in southern India, with all five states topping the list. Monsoon-affected AP was the worst affected at 13.23 per cent, followed by TN, Karnataka, Telangana and Kerala.

According to the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) for 2023-24, a poor family spends between 40 and 47 per cent of its monthly expenditure on food. Rising food bills leave poorer households with less money for education, healthcare and other necessities.

Six per cent is the upper tolerance limit for retail inflation set for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which has an inflation target of 4 per cent, with flexibility of two percentage points on either side. One of the instruments available to the RBI to control inflationary expectations is the repo rate.

In October, the RBI increased the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.5 per cent in view of widening price pressures and adopted a stance of calibrated tightening, explicitly leaving a hike or a pause as its near-term choices. Higher inflation could, therefore, force the RBI-led Monetary Policy Committee to increase the repo rate further at its December meeting, even though the underlying pressures largely originate from supply constraints.

The two main drivers of retail inflation are a deficient monsoon caused by El Nino conditions and the West Asia conflict. While the deficient monsoon disrupted farming operations, the West Asian crisis has raised fuel prices. As demand for food and fuel is price-inelastic, increases in their prices will have a cascading effect on other prices, affecting the overall economy.

However, the RBI’s monetary tightening cannot fix these issues. Higher borrowing costs caused by higher interest rates squeeze household budgets, discourage investment and burden smaller businesses even as higher interest rates cannot replenish vegetable supplies or repair a failed monsoon.

The Centre and states must complement monetary policy with measures that improve supplies and ease essential commodity prices. Apart from taking steps to lower prices, including releasing food buffers, they should also try to address energy and food supply issues. On the energy front, the government should encourage transportation that runs on alternative fuels. On the food front, it should develop and promote relatively drought-resistant crop varieties. In the wake of uncertain climatic conditions, the country could also explore acquiring strategic overseas food buffers by encouraging large-scale farm leasing in African countries.