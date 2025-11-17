AA Edit | Fix Defence Self-reliance Cracks

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan’s warning to Indian defence manufacturers on the importance of meeting delivery timelines should serve as a wake-up call to the country’s policy makers. His remarks on delays, overpromising, and inflated indigenisation claims reflect dissonance in the country’s defence establishment on indigenisation and military capabilities.

While the pursuit of self-reliance in defence production is an important national aspiration, the harsh truth in the armed forces is that capability delivered late is capability denied. No amount of nationalistic fervour or patriotic speeches can compensate for a frontline unit receiving critical equipment months or years after it is needed.

Gen. Chauhan’s observations are not theoretical; they are borne out of desperation in the armed forces. He aired his displeasure publicly after domestic companies repeatedly failed to meet delivery timelines or overstated indigenous content. Similarly, in May this year, IAF air chief Marshal A.P. Singh flagged similar concerns over the delayed delivery of Tejas and criticised Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for overpromising and underdelivering.

India cannot afford such lapses, especially when its enemies are fast arming themselves. The Indian Air Force today operates far fewer fighter squadrons than the sanctioned strength, while Pakistan is poised to acquire fifth-generation fighter aircraft from China. In the maritime domain, India’s blue-water dominance is also under pressure from China. Pakistan’s forthcoming Chinese-origin submarines will alter the undersea equation. The Indian Navy, therefore, needs fleet modernisation. While India is still working toward greater indigenous capability in drone manufacturing, Pakistan enjoys a steady supply line of combat-proven drones and munitions from Turkey.

Atmanirbharta, therefore, should not come at the cost of battle readiness of the armed forces. It should not merely be a manufacturing slogan; it must result in timely, credible, deployable capabilities. The government must balance two imperatives: nurturing a domestic defence ecosystem and ensuring the armed forces are not left waiting during moments of strategic urgency.