AA Edit | Farewell To The Incredible Hulk

In the early 1990s, as cable television quietly made its way into Indian homes, it brought with it a curious kind of drama. Amid reruns of family soaps and dubbed animation series emerged a new universe — one filled with roaring crowds, flamboyant entrances, flying elbows and muscular men grappling under bright lights. This was the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) and at its epicentre stood a larger-than-life figure, Hulk Hogan.

For a generation that grew up on a diet of Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, Hulk — real name Terry Gene Bollea — was a superhero cast in flesh and muscle. He was the first true global face of wrestling and played a major role in turning the industry into a billion-dollar business.

The journey of Hulk, whose death has evoked a wave of mourning across the world, wasn’t just about fame. As a child in Florida, he was shy and often bullied. Yet, he grew into the alpha male of sports entertainment. His life mirrored the dramatic arcs he played — hero, villain and then redemption-seeker. A steroid scandal, a leaked sex tape and a series of lawsuits nearly ruined him.

At the height of “Hulkamania”, he made a natural leap into Hollywood, most notably starring opposite Sylvester Stallone in Rocky III and later headlining a string of family-friendly action comedies. While his film career never reached the heights of his wrestling superstardom, it cemented his place in mainstream American pop culture. Off-screen, Hulk shared a high-profile friendship with Donald Trump, whose own flair for theatrics made him a recurring presence at WrestleMania events. Hulk even endorsed Trump’s presidential run.

Over the years, Hulk’s body took a heavy beating. Multiple surgeries and injuries left him with metal supports in his back and face. The man once billed at 6’7” lost a few inches, worn down by decades of physical trauma. Yet, his aura still looms large over the sports entertainment industry.