Every piece of information that comes out now on the special intensive revision (SIR) across India proves a single point: The Election Commission, entrusted with the conduct of elections and mandated to ensure the sanctity of the electoral roll, made it an exclusionary process, and not an inclusive one. Thus, it stripped millions of Indians of their voting rights. This is nothing less than a crime against the republic.

The latest is its admission before the Supreme Court that people who have been removed from the electoral rolls can get back on them by filing Form 6, legislatively intended for new voters. The EC has assured the court that it will not pursue such persons legally. This is necessitated because bona fide voters have been removed illegally, unconstitutionally and undemocratically; the lawmakers had not imagined the EC would ever act in such a manner that voters removed from the list would need to return and hence had not provided for such an option. Yet while the EC is in fact mandated to prosecute those who make false claims upon filing information before it, now it says it will not do so. This is the sum total of the illegal measures the EC has taken with respect to the SIR.

The EC may somersault on its positions in order to seem to make up for its lapses but the judiciary and the legislature must move in quickly to ensure that the voters’ list remains one that contains the names of all and only eligible voters. They should ensure that no agency of the state gets to play around with it. The solution is not short-circuiting the law and allowing Form 6 to be used in an illegal way, but asking those who orchestrated the mess to all go home, roll back the SIR and entrust a team committed to the Constitution and the law to take up the process from scratch. For, one wrong cannot undo another.