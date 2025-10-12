AA Edit | Discuss SC Idea Of Sex Education

The Supreme Court’s observation that authorities should consider making children aware of “changes that happen after puberty” by incorporating sex education in school syllabus from lower classes merits a wider discussion in society. The intent behind the court’s suggestion is that such education would enable teenagers to guard themselves against unwarranted advances by others is laudable and must be welcomed.

In the modern era, teenagers have access to every sort of information, including that of erotic nature, either on their smartphones or OTT platforms — even movies rated for family viewership are also replete with double-meaning erotic references. Unlike the past, censorship of content is near impossible, and parents — busy in making their careers — find no time to guide children.

Influenced by the open culture, reports of underage sex — either by consent or deception — and rape are also gradually increasing in society. Unaware teenagers become easy targets for paedophiles, who are on the prowl. In this background, the Supreme Court’s suggestion appears plausible.

Nevertheless, as the subject is a sensitive topic concerning children’s future, it requires wider consultation in society. Teenage is the most crucial time when children’s future is set, as it is this age when they take all crucial examinations that could shape their careers.

Unlike in Western countries, the predominant majority of Indians consider marriage to be a sacrament. As such, the State should not give the impression it encourages underage sex. While reports of underage sex are on the rise, the State’s actions should not fan the flame. Similarly, the family continues to remain a strong foundation of Indian society, and casual sex should not be allowed to undermine it.

If officials decide to consider the Supreme Court’s observations, they need to conduct an in-depth study on the pros and cons of the probable impact of opening up sex education to children at an early age.