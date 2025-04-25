AA Edit | Diplomatic Strike on Pak A Step In Right Direction

India’s measured response to the known cross-border links to the Pahalgam terror attack is a step in the right direction. The downgrading of diplomatic ties will send a not too harsh message whereas abrogation of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 would be the most serious step India has taken against those who aided terrorism from the other side of the border.

India has stopped at abrogation of the Indus treaty rather than taking immediate steps to cut water supply which might have deeper repercussions in Pakistan which gets 39 billion cubic metres of water from the west-flowing rivers of the Indus river system. The suspension of the treaty is a signal that India is upping of the ante and worthwhile because it puts the army brass of Pakistan and its civilian government on notice on how far India is prepared to go to call their bluff this time.

If India decides to interfere with the water flow west, Pakistan could suffer from dearth of a water supply and power generation source as much of its agriculture is dependent on water from the Indus system. This is the smartest threat that India can hold out to a nation that believes in terror as a weapon of state.

The Cabinet decided upon specific retaliatory measures as part of a firm initial response to the horrific terror attack that trained guns on innocent tourists belonging to any religion other than that of the terrorist gang, some of whose members are believed to have come from Pakistan along with one or two locals who may also have received terrorist training in that country.

More measures are likely to be taken soon in this regard. It is apparent from the action taken by the Cabinet Committee on Security that it has credible information on at least three terrorists involved in the attack by 5-6 terrorists as being from Pakistan. The responsibility for the attack by proxies of the ISI wing of the Pakistan army — who carried out the operation with the aid of some locals that killed 26 civilians — 25 tourists and a Muslim pony ride operator — has been pinned.

The action blaming Pakistan for the attack and the avoiding of any rhetoric regarding the religious identities of the victims and the despicably discriminatory act of the terrorists shows the committee has taken this in a business-like manner while keeping emotions at bay with the focus on the crime and the ordering of retaliatory action in the forefront. So be it if the measures are seen as acts of war by military-controlled Pakistan whose Prime Minister is yet to even condemn the attack, which should have been the regular thing to do if his country had no hand in this.

Indian unity in the face of a continuing threat from terror — there was a loss of life among the armed forces and commandos even on Wednesday when another encounter took place with terrorists in Kulgam — is vital because elements of disunity are ever present in Indian society too. The Prime Minister as well as key members of the CCS have kept away from cranking up any discord that could arise from religious diversity. The diplomatic offensive they have ordered must be backed up by unanimity behind the action for it to be effective.