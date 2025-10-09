AA Edit | Delhi Reaffirms Moscow Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s phone call to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the latter’s birthday went beyond mere diplomatic courtesy. The telephonic conversation between two leaders reaffirmed India’s commitment to deepening its “special and privileged strategic partnership” with Moscow — a phrase that has acquired renewed significance amid shifting global equations.

With India’s long-negotiated trade pact with the United States still remaining uncertain, its growing warmth with Russia appears more than just the continuity of an old friendship; it could well be a strategic signal to Washington that India is not alone.

India and Russia share a decades-long relationship rooted in defence, energy, and scientific cooperation. Despite changing dynamics in geopolitics, India and Russia have remained friendly and have cooperated. Though Moscow grew closer to Beijing after the Ukraine war, New Delhi has preserved its Russia ties with remarkable deftness.

Defence imports, discounted crude oil purchases, and expanding investments in nuclear and energy sectors underscore India’s ability to compartmentalise its interests. Putin’s expected visit to India later this year for the annual summit only reinforces the point that New Delhi is not prepared to let its old ally drift away into China’s embrace.

It is significant to note that New Delhi’s embrace of Moscow, however, comes at a time when the India–US relations have hit a low and the trade dialogue between the world’s two largest democracies hit repeated roadblocks. India’s overt warmth towards Russia, therefore, appears to be a subtle reminder to Washington that India retains other strategic options and will not be pressured into accepting unfavourable terms.

In the world of realpolitik, displaying alternatives is often a way to negotiate from strength. By keeping ties with Moscow vibrant, India appears to be keen on reinforcing its image as a world power that charts its own course rather than align unconditionally with any bloc.