AA Edit | Defence Push Right On Time

The Defence Acquisition Council’s approval of procurement proposals worth Rs 1.10 lakh crore from the Army, Navy and Air Force is a timely move to strengthen India’s military preparedness amid rapidly changing geopolitical and security conditions in the region. The proposals address critical requirements of three services ranging from battlefield mobility and surveillance to electronic warfare and aviation capabilities.

As modern conflicts are no longer restricted to conventional weapons, the armed forces must be equipped to identify and operate in areas contaminated by hazardous agents. Therefore, the proposed acquisition of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear reconnaissance vehicles is significant for the Army. High mobility vehicles, mechanical mine layers, trawl tanks and the Sarvatra Bridge System will improve the Army’s ability to move troops and equipment rapidly across difficult terrain.

Similarly, the procurement of Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) will strengthen operational flexibility for the Army and Air Force. Helicopters play an indispensable role in reconnaissance, casualty evacuation, troop transport and logistical support, the acquisition of ALHs will be of crucial importance.

The proposal to design, develop and procure indigenous marine gas turbines will be crucial for the Navy. The gas turbines are important for warship propulsion, for which India is currently dependent on foreign suppliers. Developing this strategic capability locally could reduce vulnerability to supply disruptions, sanctions and shifting diplomatic alignments. Missiles and ground-based multi-purpose jammers for the Air Force recognise the growing importance of electronic warfare and stand-off combat.

As all the proposals are expected to be procured from Indian industry, the Rs 1.1 lakh crore acquisition could strengthen domestic manufacturing, create skilled employment and deepen the country’s defence-industrial base. However, the government must ensure that the acquisition must be completed in time without an excuse, and without cost escalation or operational compromise as such delays can leave dangerous capability gaps.