AA Edit | Cricket Again On Sticky Wicket

More than a decade after the Indian Premier League was hit by shocking scandals of spot-fixing and betting, fears of corruption creeping into India’s celebrated summer cricket tournament have once again risen with the Board of Control for Cricket in India circulating comprehensive guidelines to the 10 IPL franchises.

This, after unauthorised visitors — including young females who are being passed off as girlfriends of players — have been seen occupying spaces meant for players, their wives and girlfriends, triggering suspicion of the cricketers being honey-trapped. With flush IPL contracts facilitating fancy lifestyles, many young players seem to be crossing the line when it comes to protocol. Unidentified persons in the team’s dugout, bus and hotel are concerning visuals that have prompted the BCCI to slide in a seven-page standards list.

“To remain vigilant against potentially honey-trapping risks” and “outsiders will not be allowed to team members’ rooms without prior knowledge and approval of the team manager” top the conduct catalogue.

Rigid restrictions have also been imposed on the movement of players and wearing accreditation cards at the stadium, hotel and practice facilities made mandatory for everyone associated with the teams.

There’s no smoke without fire. Surely the BCCI has seen sparks somewhere for it to draft such an extensive list of instructions, not to mention Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag vaping in the dressing room last week. Earlier, manager Romi Bhinder too was filmed using his mobile phone in the Royals dugout and was penalised ₹1 lakh for breaching rules.

Back in 2013, three Rajasthan Players — S. Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan — were arrested after the infamous spot-fixing and betting racket was busted. The scandal also led to five-time champions Chennai Super Kings being suspended from the League for the 2016 and 2017 seasons after team principal Gurunath Meiyappan was found guilty of illegal betting, along with Rajasthan Royals whose owners too may have been suspected of betting.

The BCCI has smelt mice and acted swiftly in laying down the rules. The watchdog should now stay vigilant and ensure the trust of millions of fans towards cricket remains intact.