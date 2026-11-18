The board of directors of Nvidia Corporation has demonstrated an important principle of corporate governance by refusing to reinstate its co-founder Jensen Huang as chief executive, despite support from US President Donald Trump, Elon Musk and thousands of employees and investors — no individual, however indispensable he may appear, can be placed above the institution he helped build.

Huang’s extraordinary contribution to Nvidia and the artificial intelligence revolution is beyond dispute. Under his leadership, Nvidia became one of the world’s most valuable companies. Yet leadership demands something more fundamental than technological brilliance, commercial success or personal charisma. It demands trust.

The controversy surrounding Huang is not merely about his extramarital relationships, which belong primarily to the private sphere. The far more consequential issue is his relationship with a businesswoman suspected by US intelligence authorities of having links to Chinese intelligence, and alleged diversion of restricted American AI chips to China.

Trust is painstakingly built over decades but can be seriously damaged by a single lapse in judgment. Once lost, rebuilding it is extraordinarily difficult. This episode also raises another question: Does Nvidia possess sufficient leadership depth to prosper without Huang?

At 63, Huang is not too old to lead the company. However, a corporation of Nvidia’s size and strategic importance should never become excessively dependent on one individual. Strong institutions cultivate successors, distribute responsibilities and establish management systems capable of surviving even the most unexpected departures.

Nvidia’s interim chief executive Colette Kress offers continuity. If the board believes Nvidia needs a new CEO, Huang should respect that decision. As co-founder and the largest shareholder, he can nominate two directors to the board and guide his successor. The ultimate measure of his legacy would be an institution capable of thriving without him. Great leaders build great companies. Truly exceptional leaders ensure those companies outlast their leadership.