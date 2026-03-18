AA Edit | BJP Gains Amid Opp. Disarray

Elections to the Rajya Sabha are an indication to the political climate in the country as the elected members of the legislative Assemblies form the electorate. If the latest elections are an indication, then the picture one can see is very simple: The Opposition lacks focus; the Congress, which leads the platform, is in ideological disarray, and the BJP makes gains on its own strength as well as by exploiting its weaknesses.

The NDA won all five seats in Bihar, where the Opposition had the chance to win one, had all members were present and voting. However, four MLAs, three from the Congress and one from the RJD, chose to keep away, helping the NDA make a clean sweep. The Opposition BJD and the Congress played truant in Odisha, where three Congress MLAs disobeyed the party whip and voted for the BJP-backed Independent. Congress members cross-voted in Haryana, too, but the party candidate managed to scrape through. In all, the NDA won 22 of the 37 seats for which elections were conducted, taking the ruling alliance’s number in the 250-member house to 141.

The Congress has always claimed that it is wedded to the ideals in the Constitution, which include federalism and secularism, but the party is often seen compromising with them. While in power, the party has used every chance to strengthen the hands of the Union government and not the states. Its stand on secularism is circumspect; it has, for instance, played ball with the BJP when it comes to Hindutva politics. Such compromises on core ideals cannot strengthen only disheartens constituents who will break free at some point. The BJP, on its part, has only hardened its political positions and continues to harvest the dividend.

The Congress is a 141-year-old formation, and it need not take political lessons from others. But if it chooses to not to recognise the sign of the times, it will only hasten its own downward spiral.