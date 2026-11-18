The Supreme Court’s recent order suspending the sentencing of two of the 11 convicts in the case related to the gang-rape of a pregnant woman and the murder of 14 persons, including her three-year-old daughter and her mother during the Gujarat riots, appears to shake people’s trust in the system of administration of criminal justice in the country. Moreover, the reports of the victim fleeing her dwelling place in Gujarat to some other place following the court’s order complete the tragic series which puts a question mark on the prevalence of rule of law in the country.

The court’s order came in an appeal by the convicted rapists and murderers filed in the apex court seeking the suspension of their conviction, pending disposal of their appeal. The apex court is legally empowered to set aside the conviction or to uphold it or to suspend it. However, citing reasons such as the handicap of one of them to suspend their sentences and release them can trigger justifiable doubts in the minds of the law-abiding citizens of the country about the very premise of judicial decisions.

It cannot be forgotten that the intervention of the Supreme Court has been a formidable force behind the effective investigation into the crimes which led to their conviction in the case. It may be recalled that the police which registered a first information report on the crimes had chosen to close the case saying the culprits could not be traced. It was the Supreme Court that ordered the CBI to take up the case, which finally ensured that the perpetrators of the crimes were made accountable for their crimes. The apex court intervened two years ago, again, to ensure that these murderers and rapists are not the subjects of the benevolence of a forgiving State by quashing the Gujarat government’s order granting all 12 convicts remission.

While making a forceful intervention, the apex court, in its 2024 judgment, while elaborating on the idea of rule of law and the role of the apex court in upholding it, had stated that the Supreme Court “must be a beacon in upholding rule of law, failing which it would give rise to an impression that this court is not serious about rule of law and, therefore, all courts in the country could apply it selectively and thereby lead to a situation where the judiciary is unmindful of rule of law. This would result in a dangerous state of affairs in our democracy and democratic polity”. If the apex court can be lenient towards people who have been found committing unforgivable crimes, it is possible that the fear the court expressed in 2024 could become real.

It will do no good to the democratic institutions in the country if the judiciary applies leniency selectively. It is not yet time for the country to forget the fact that a high court took weeks to decide if an accused octogenarian afflicted with Parkinson’s Disease can be supplied with a sipper to drink water or that two young men, Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, have not yet succeeded in making the courts appreciate the fact that they have spent more than six years in jail with no sight of the trial commending they get bail.

Rule of law and fair delivery of justice are principles a democracy cannot afford to undermine. The courts need to be mindful of that.