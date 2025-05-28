AA Edit | Be Vigilant As Covid Cases Rise

Two years after India witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases in March 2023, the acute respiratory disease has resurfaced again in the country, with 17 states and Union Territories reporting active cases. As of May 27, 753 people are suffering from the respiratory disease, while 305 people have reported recovery. The maximum number of cases were reported in Kerala (430 total cases and 335 active cases), followed by Maharashtra (total 210 and active 154) and Delhi (total 104 and active 99).

The surge in the coronavirus cases is led by its omicron variant’s new sub-variants — NB.1.8.1 and LF.7 — which are under the observation of the World Health Organisation (WHO). The omicron had already swept the country during the fourth Covid-19 wave in 2022. Though symptoms of the current subvariants are reported to be mild and subtle, experts advised people to maintain hygiene and not to panic.

Some states have already implemented Covid-19’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to slow down the spread of the virus among people. While it is still too early to form an opinion about the new subvariants, the government should be prepared to handle the surge in new cases by ramping up healthcare facilities and testing capacities.

After the government ended all Covid-related restrictions in 2022, the country has witnessed three episodes of jump in Covid cases. However, all of these remained short-lived, without affecting the public or economy like the initial four waves.

Nevertheless, the government is spreading awareness among people about the need to follow the Covid-appropriate behaviour like masking, social distancing, maintaining hygiene, eating healthy and following an active physical regime. People should also note that they could remain safe if they don’t touch their mouth, eyes and nose. Several memes have already begun to circulate in the social media, encapsulating this message for the public.