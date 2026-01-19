AA Edit | A.R. Rahman Row Is Needless

There has been an unseemly controversy over the remarks of musician-composer A.R. Rahman that suggested that there was discrimination in the film industry as “people who are not creative have the power now” and that “it might be a communal thing also.” He has indeed pointed to discrimination, but not against him as he said “it is not in may face”. His reference clearly was to the industry as a whole. He also suggested two reasons: one is that the balance of power in the industry has changed and that the decision-makers need not necessarily be the creative people. And then there is, according to him, a communal angle, too.

People were aghast at his statement for two reasons. One, Rahman is one of the busiest and most respected composers of not just of Indian cinema, he is a global phenomenon; he just cannot be without work. And two, Indian filmdom, like Indian cricket, has always promoted talent, and communal frenzy has made little impact. The othering of Muslims is a reality in contemporary India but it has not entered the world of art to have an impact. Yet.

Those who helped fan a furious debate over his remarks must hold back now that he has clarified that his intentions were “misunderstood” and that his purpose “has always been to uplift, honour and serve through music” and that he has “never wished to cause pain”. The composer, perhaps one of the best-known Indian names all over the world, was subjected to a relentless attack for his remarks. He was asked to be grateful to the country, and he obliged by saying “India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home”.

There may be some undesirable elements creeping into the world of Indian art, and Rahman’s words can be taken as an alert on the need to be vigilant against it. It will be in the interest of all if the debate ends at that point.