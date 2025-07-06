AA Edit | Anti-Hindi Mood Ends Feud Between Thackeray Cousins

The rapprochement between the Thackeray cousins — Uddhav and Raj — after 20 acrimonious years was one of the biggest developments in Maharashtra’s political realignment saga that has been going on for the last six years. They came together in a rally “Awaz Marathicha” (Marathi’s roar) to celebrate “victory of Marathi people against the imposition of Hindi”. However, it is no secret that both are going through an existential crisis in politics and their coming together was also a desperate measure in desperate times.

Addressing the rally, the cousins indicated possible political alliance. Uddhav declared that he had come there to “stay together” with his “brother”. Raj said that Maharashtra is bigger for him than any personal differences. But the question is, if at all Raj decides to forge an alliance with Udhav, will the two create a new alternative to the BJP or will the MNS become part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which already includes Congress, NCP (SP), Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party and other regional parties?

There is no doubt that the rejuvenation of the Thackeray brand has already created a strong buzz. In all likelihood, it will consolidate the original Shiv Sena sympathiser, the Marathi votes. However, the Uddhav-Raj alliance without the other MVA partners may not pose a significant challenge to the BJP outside Mumbai. The election data of 2025 state Assembly elections shows that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) managed to get only 10.03 per cent votes in the 95 seats it contested.

The Raj Thackeray-led MNS is currently in a bigger shambles. The party contested 125 seats and received a paltry 1.56 per cent votes. MNS candidates lost their deposits in 119 seats. If Uddhav decides to bring Raj into the MVA fold, all existing alliance partners will have to make sacrifices to accommodate the MNS. Though all MVA partners would want a charismatic leader like Raj on their side, they will also be wary of MNS’s revival in the long term. Another factor for them to consider is that Raj comes with some baggage. There is a realistic threat of reverse consolidation of non-Marathi votes caused by Raj’s ruffian politics.

Beyond electoral politics, the current Marathi vs Hindi debate in Maharashtra has presented an even bigger social challenge. The MNS workers have beaten up a few non-Marathi traders and vandalised an office of businessman Sushil Kedia for not agreeing with their party leader’s views on Hindi.

In the name of opposing “imposition of Hindi”, Raj Thackeray’s men are out to impose Marathi on everyone by using violence. Shockingly, no other political party has denounced these tactics. The Congress and Sharad Pawar’s party have supported Raj. On the other hand, the government also appears scared of a reaction and not taking strong action against MNS vandals. All men arrested in the cases of assault and vandalism were booked under charges which got them immediate bail.

There is no reason to oppose anyone promoting their state language or insisting on its use. But Raj and Uddhav are trying to regain their lost Marathi base by igniting anti-Hindi sentiments. They are weaponising a language movement to repress non-speakers to prove the supremacy of locals and this must not be condoned in a democracy.