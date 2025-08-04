AA Edit | Air Rage: Ensure Rules Are Enforced

An incident involving an Army officer thrashing airline staffers at Srinagar airport, who reportedly was performing their duty, is most unfortunate. Though the officer has not come out with his version, a video that has gone viral suggests that he had attacked SpiceJet staffers at the boarding gate on July 26, when they had ostensibly tried to enforce hand baggage rules.

Rules and regulations concerning passengers, and their baggage, among others are framed by the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation. If the airlines, airports or passengers do not adhere to these rules, it could affect the safety of air travellers and as such, they will be applicable to every passenger, irrespective of the person’s profession. If the Army officer had really demanded exemption for him with regard to hand baggage, it is untenable as the law is equal for every citizen.

Every Indian holds the country’s armed forces in high esteem for their dedication to duty and sacrifices. However, the official, of the rank of a Lieutenant Colonel, appears to have crossed the Lakshman Rekha by assaulting the airline staffers who were doing their duty without fear or favour — a quality that the armed forces have exemplified.

If a country has to develop, every citizen needs to perform his duty properly. Nobody’s work or profession is more important than others.

Therefore, no citizen performing civil or military duties should claim privilege over others. However, people who work for security agencies or politically influential positions, try to wield power over others, which is unethical, illegal and unconstitutional.

Of late, the incidents of security personnel thrashing civilians has seen a slight increase. As power comes with responsibility, the security agencies, including armed forces, should sensitise their members about the Lakshman Rekha that everyone needs to respect.