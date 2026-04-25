AA Edit | AI Impact On Jobs: Act Swiftly

Over the last four months, nearly 100,000 jobs have been eliminated worldwide as IT companies — especially in the United States— aggressively adopt artificial intelligence (AI) — reshaping how work is done and who does it. The latest wave of job losses is not a part of a cyclical downturn of the global economy. It indicates a structural reset that the global IT industry is undergoing.

Major companies such as Amazon, Oracle, and Microsoft are trimming workforces even as they ramp up billions of dollars in AI investments. Social media giant Meta Platforms alone has announced 8,000 job cuts on May 20, 2026, and is expected to give pink slips to another 8,000 people by the end of this year. This is not cost-cutting born of distress; it is strategic substitution.

AI enabled systems are capable of writing coding, testing, handling customer support, data analysis and even decision-support tasks that once required large teams of engineers and analysts. This scenario leads to a strange paradox: Companies are becoming more efficient and profitable, but employment is shrinking.

India, which is a major IT services hub, is already feeling the tremors. Companies are reducing headcounts while expecting remaining employees to deliver more through AI-assisted workflows. The old pyramid model of large junior workforces supporting a small senior layer is giving way to a leaner, more skilled structure.

While shifting to AI-enabled systems makes perfect sense for companies, a large number of jobless persons — if they are not absorbed elsewhere — would be disastrous for society. History suggests that technological shifts eventually create new jobs, but the transition is rarely smooth.

Governments and industry must prioritise reskilling at scale, redesign education systems and rethink social safety nets. Without it, AI's gains could come at the cost of widening inequality and social instability.