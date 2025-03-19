AA Edit | A Welcome Return From Space

American astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams returned to earth safely after spending 286 days in space — 278 days longer than anticipated when they were launched into space to test Boeing’s Starliner crew capsule on June 5. This is the second longest space mission after US astronaut Frank Rubio’s 371-day stint in space.

On both occasions, the prolonged stay in space was caused by the malfunction of spacecraft — because of an internal issue for Boeing Starliner and an accident caused by space junk to Rubio’s Soyuz MS-22. These space missions highlight the need to improve the safety and predictability of space travel.

The return of the astronaut duo was facilitated by SpaceX, which sent its four-member Dragon capsule with two empty seats to the International Space Station. This mission also underlines the dominance of SpaceX in the field of private spaceflight. Elon Musk’s company focuses on reusable rockets, which revolutionised the space launch industry, reducing costs and increasing efficiency. It has already launched 62 space missions, which is more than those launched by several countries.

However, the unfortunate stranding of Williams and Wilmore in space could be useful for researchers as Nasa can study the impact of prolonged stay in space on their bodies. Past studies indicated that humans are not made to live in zero gravity and an extraordinarily long stay could deteriorate bone density, muscle quality and impact brain fluids, potentially altering brain structure.

This data will be useful for Nasa and other space agencies which are planning to set up permanent facilities on the moon, requiring humans to remain in space for extended periods. After the American astronaut duo landed on earth, Elon Musk promised to send humans to Mars in the next 20 or 30 years.

The growth chart of SpaceX can also inspire budding space startups in India as the race for exploiting outer space begins to speed up once again after decades of lull.