AA Edit | A Signal Honour For Mohanlal

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s Dadasaheb Phalke Award is the recognition of an artiste’s exceptional accomplishments, highlighting his standing as a celebrated figure in Indian cinema.

A sign of creative vividness, this honour stands as proof of Mohanlal's enduring impact on storytelling, his extraordinary acting prowess and his quiet yet significant inspiration to innumerable artistes. Widely admired as the ‘complete actor’, Mohanlal's incredible talent has cemented his iconic status.

With over four-and-a-half decades in the industry and a filmography exceeding 400 titles, he has left an indelible legacy. His flawless potential to personify a wide range of characters — from the fragility of a young man's dreams in Kireedam and the heartfelt emotion of an exponent of classical dance in Bharatham to the animated charm of Chithram and the jolly, good and fun-loving guide of Kilukkam — mirrors unmatched creativity and versatility.

Mohanlal’s enchanting on-screen presence and emotional impact have bridged generational gaps. His extraordinary flair for depicting varied characters such as tragic heroes, comedic roles and chilling characters in psychological thrillers has set an exceptional standard for acting.

Films Vanaprastham and Thanmathra highlight his remarkable sensitivity and the profound depth of his acting skills. His effortless navigation across linguistic boundaries from Malayalam to Tamil, Telugu and Hindi establishes his status as a pan-Indian superstar.

Mohanlal’s partnership with legendary film-maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Priyadarshan has resulted in magic on the silver screen, bringing global recognition, critical acclaim and commercial success. Besides acting talent, the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award is also a recognition for Mohanlal's multiple contributions to the film industry in the roles of producer, director and cultural ambassador. Through ventures in production and theatre, Mohanlal has incubated fresh talent, his unassuming grace and unwavering commitment etching an enduring inspiration for a generation of artists. This well-deserved national recognition perhaps marks the beginning of a new era in the superstar’s life as he continues to serve Indian cinema with greater passion.