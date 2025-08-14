AA Edit | A Half-century Of Iconic Cinema

THE END — those fat-fonted large letters that signalled the conclusion of a feature film on gigantic screens at teeming theatres way back — should’ve read ENDLESS, at least when it came to super hit movies like Sholay, Jai Santoshi Maa and ones involving the rambunctious Rajinikanth.

It’s been half-a-century since the popular movies hit the screen but the scenes, dialogues and the characters still live on. They connect with people of at least two generations, who were not even born when Sholay set the screens on fire.

Close friends are still referred to as Jai-Veeru informally, a take-off on the Amitabh Bachchan-Dharmendra affinity in Sholay. This is one movie where perhaps the villain is more than or equally popular to the lead cast.

Gabbar Singh continues to strike terror in the hearts of people — good, bad and ugly. The character has often assumed heroic status too. One senior police official, who established law and order with a strong hand and no-nonsense approach, was popularly known as “Gabbar Singh”. Only a few knew his name — K.S.N. Murthy.

“Kitney aadmi the” is another highly popular line from the film that still does the mocking rounds in social circles. The answer varies though... hah!

And if you had watched a Rajini movie, you’d fall for his “heroics” hook, line and sinker! The man’s quirky ways of dealing with situations — simple as well as complex — had viewers cheering in the halls. Not to forget the fervour with which his new releases are celebrated, often with milk baths to Rajini’s larger-than-life posters in public.

Rajini’s Approva Raagangal released on I-Day 50 years ago and now the coolest one is back with Coolie and is dishing it hot in the streets and on screens. The fire in 74-year-old Rajini rages on, even after 170 movies in a glittering career, during which he has also dabbled with politics.

In these days of short reels on social media, these distance runners certainly hog the spotlight and shine on through the ages. Diamonds are forever.