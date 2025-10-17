AA Edit | 3rd Growth ‘Engine’ For Andhra?

The Narendra Modi-Amit Shah combine has coined the “double-engine sarkar” poll slogan to instil confidence among voters in the Centre’s assured support to propel the growth engine in their respective states. The theme of the slogan can be broadly explained as this: When the same party governs both the Centre and a state, development is not just assured — it is accelerated.

The BJP leadership has been succeeding in installing NDA governments in state after state, with a few exceptions, by ensuring that the slogan does not remain mere political rhetoric, but by implementing infrastructure and industrial projects in NDA-ruled states so that they can convince voters in the next poll-bound state.

Septuagenarian political stalwart N. Chandrababu Naidu rode back to power in Andhra Pradesh in 2024, banking heavily on the “double-engine sarkar” slogan. To everyone’s surprise, a third engine — not Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena — seems to have been added in the recent past to finally put the residuary state of Andhra Pradesh, which suffered greatly due to the bifurcation and thereafter, on the track of development. It is Prime Minister Modi’s newfound affection for Mr Naidu’s son and heir apparent, Nara Lokesh, that is consolidating the state’s position as the new global destination for advanced technologies in IT — the latest being the Rs 80,000-crore Google AI data centre in Visakhapatnam, with many more lined up. An interest-free Rs 13,000-crore loan to build Amaravati and extended help to complete the Polavaram project are just a few examples.

A conscious decision by Mr Lokesh not to repeat the mistake the party made between 2014 and 2019 — painting Mr Modi as enemy out of frustration that arch-rival Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was being spared — and announcing well in advance the intent to continue the alliance for 2029 — also may have done the trick. Looks like finally Andhra Pradesh is headed for strong growth!