Monday, Apr 25, 2022 | Last Update : 08:07 AM IST

  Opinion   Edit  25 Apr 2022  PM Modi's mega infra boost in J&K, inaugurates Rs.20K cr projects
India, All India

PM Modi's mega infra boost in J&K, inaugurates Rs.20K cr projects

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Apr 25, 2022, 3:30 am IST
Updated : Apr 25, 2022, 6:59 am IST

The Prime Minister said that he felt quite happy after e-inaugurating these projects 'as power sector is having huge potential' in J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at a function to commemorate the annual Panchayati Raj, or grassroots democracy, Day in Palli village near Jammu, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP/Channi Anand)
  Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at a function to commemorate the annual Panchayati Raj, or grassroots democracy, Day in Palli village near Jammu, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP/Channi Anand)

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his one-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, e-inaugurated and laid foundation stones of multiple development initiatives worth over Rs 20,000 crores.

One of the key projects was the Banihal-Qazigund road tunnel passing beneath the Pir Panjal range which separates Kashmir Valley from the Jammu region. Built at a cost of over Rs 3,100 crore, the 8.45-km-long tunnel will reduce the road distance between Banihal and Qazigund by 16 kilometres and the journey time by around one and a half hours.

 

It is a twin-tube tunnel – one for each direction of travel – with the twin tubes being interconnected by a cross passage every 500 metres, an official said adding that it will establish all-weather road connectivity between the two regions of J&K.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of three road packages of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, being built at a cost of over Rs 7,500 crore. These packages are for the construction of 4/6 lane access controlled Delhi-Katra-Amritsar Expressway from Balsua on NH-44 to Gurha Baildaran, Hiranagar,  Gurha Baildaran, Hiranagar to Jakh, Vijaypur, and Jakh, Vijaypur to Kunjwani, Jammu with spur connectivity to the Jammu Airport.

 

Two other important projects, the foundation stones for which were laid by the Prime Minister, are the Ratle and Kwar hydroelectric projects on the Chenab. The 850MW Ratle hydroelectric project will be constructed on the river in Kishtwar district at a cost of around Rs 5,300 crore. The 540MW Kwar hydroelectric project will be built in the same district at a cost of over Rs 4,500 crore.

The Prime Minister said that he felt quite happy after e-inaugurating these projects “as power sector is having huge potential to take J&K to new heights.”

He also inaugurated a 500KW solar power plant at Palli, which has made it the country’s first panchayat to become carbon neutral.

 

Modi also made about 100 Jan Aushadi Kendras functional and dedicated these to the nation. The officials said that these centres are located in the remote corners of the UT.

The Prime Minister handed over SVAMITVA cards to beneficiaries. He also transferred award money to Panchayats which are winners of awards given across different categories on National Panchayati Raj Day for their achievements.

The Prime Minister also visited the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) photo gallery which depicts the rural heritage of the region, and Nokia Smartpur, a rural entrepreneurship-based model designed to create ideal smart villages in India.

 

 “With a view to ensure rejuvenation of water bodies”, the Prime Minister also launched a new initiative named Amrit Sarovar. It is aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country as a part of celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Tags: jammu and kashmir
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards supporters during a rally on Panchayati Raj Day, at Palli in Samba district, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Union Minister Jitendra Singh and J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha is also seen. (PTI Photo)

Democracy to reach grassroots in J&K, youth to benefit, pledges PM Modi

A security officer patrols near the site of an attack in Jammu. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Three militants killed ahead of PM's visit; mysterious blast in Jammu

Ashish Mishra. (PTI)

Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish surrenders in Lakhimpur court

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Digital transactions worth Rs 20k cr seen daily in India: PM Modi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham