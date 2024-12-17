DC Edit | Zakir Hussain’s grand musical legacy

As news about the legendary tabla maestro Zakir Hussain flitted between hope and despair, prompting prayers and tributes, what stood out was how everyone began recalling his music as a divine force that would see it defy human mortality. For his art was a unifying force, a rhythm that formed the base for the blending of beautiful notes and voices into an experience to be cherished and to savour the compelling power of music that transcended human divides like religion and culture.

The emptiness of the unfillable void left by the pioneer of fusion music will feel crushing with relief coming in the form of a grand legacy of recorded work that will be an eternal tribute to the way a musical genius elevated the percussion instrument to glorious heights that could not be imagined even in the time of his father Ustad Alla Rakha who mentored him.

The legend of a handsome young man with effortlessly tousled hair making the tabla speak as it were who made it to Hollywood films too will be remembered for long. But it is his story of musical collaborations that brought about a revolution in the perception of Indian classical music around the world that will remain his finest contribution to universal music.

Today, if the notes of the sitar, sarod and santoor and the rhythmic beats of the tabla from classical Indian music are virtually de rigueur in background music to films, be they from Hollywood or any other, it is a tribute to a maestro who made fusion music a phenomenon that will resonate for generations to come.

The appeal of his music stayed lively and relevant to bridge decades and his contributions were recognised with three Grammy awards, among a career collection of five, as recently as this year pointing to the sheer dedication and passion that turned music into memorable melodies. Of course, civilian honours had flowed his way over the years in his home country.

And to think he faked it a bit to be an accompanist at a classical music concert in place of his father without revealing that he was still in his tweens to begin a musical journey that will, however, not end with his death in California from chronic lung disease.

He made Indian sounds and rhythms part of the global music scene and conversations even as the music to which he contributed moved people. His legacy will live on.