The Donald Trump administration is set to increase import tariffs on Indian goods in line with recommendations from the United States Trade Representative (USTR). The tariff for India was proposed to be increased from 10 per cent to 25 per cent under Section 301.

The recommendations came as part of the USTR’s investigation into the economic policies and practices of 16 economies that allegedly contribute to structural excess manufacturing capacity and harm American commercial interests. These economies, along with the United States, collectively account for an estimated three quarters of global economic output and more than two-thirds of international merchandise trade.

The USTR identified five alleged unfair economic practices in India: government subsidies aimed at expanding manufacturing, insufficient protection of workers’ rights, financial policies that distort the allocation and cost of capital, persistent restrictions on foreign access to domestic markets, and inadequate efforts to contain global industrial overcapacity, particularly through imports and investments originating in non-market economies such as China. India, however, rejected all the allegations, maintaining that it does not have structural excess manufacturing capacity in any sector.

The power to impose import tariffs is an inalienable part of a country’s economic sovereignty. No government can remain a passive spectator when its industries are threatened, employment opportunities shrink or economic interests are compromised. From this perspective, the Trump administration’s efforts to protect American industries are understandable.

Nevertheless, the problem lies in the fundamental premise of the Trump administration’s tariff policy that making imports expensive will bring manufacturing and jobs back to the US. Tariffs may encourage domestic production in certain sectors, but not all.

Countries such as China, India and others are no longer preferred merely for labour cost arbitrage. Over the decades, they have developed sophisticated manufacturing ecosystems, extensive supply chains, technological capabilities and world-class infrastructure. Moreover, whatever manufacturing returns to the US could be increasingly automated, generating far fewer jobs than anticipated.

While the Trump administration repeatedly questions the economic advantages other countries derive from industrial incentives and government intervention, it conveniently overlooks perhaps the greatest structural advantage enjoyed by the American economy—the US dollar’s status as the world’s principal reserve currency.

The global demand for dollars and dollar-denominated assets allows the US to borrow on relatively favourable terms, sustain large fiscal and external deficits and finance expenditure and consumption on a scale that most other countries would find difficult to maintain.

If the US needs to raise tariffs steeply against its friends despite having such extraordinary monetary privilege that no other country enjoys, it shows that American economic supremacy is diminishing gradually.

When a country that spent decades persuading developing economies to dismantle trade barriers retreats from the very principles it once espoused, it shows that the world order is changing. In the larger sweep of economic history, Mr Trump’s tariffs may eventually be remembered not as instruments that made America great again, but as a declaration of defeat by a nation that once had the confidence to compete with the entire world.