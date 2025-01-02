DC Edit | Team India must turn new leaf

There can be no better time to turn a new leaf than at the start of a new year. Team India, floundering after a great start in winning the opening Test in Perth against the odds, needs to take several hard decisions if it is to justify its standing in world cricket.

Two of its most senior players have been letting the team down in their inability to deliver when the going gets tough. One of them being Rohit Sharma the captain, the team faces the dilemma of judging him on form and not on reputation when the deciding Sydney Test is to be played from January 3.

The underperforming Virat Kohli scored a century in India’s win in Perth but since then has been a sitting duck whenever lured to edge in playing balls outside the off stump, perishing five times in ‘fishing’ expeditions. It is only a sentimental attachment to reputation and experience that might see both batters get another chance to play.

As professional sportsmen, they cannot expect not to be judged on contribution in the present to the team. Both were involved in India’s T20 World Cup triumph in 2024, which was the lone bright spot in an otherwise underwhelming year for Team India.

Time and tide wait for no cricketer and such good players may be just past their sell-by date. While their continuing in white ball cricket would seem logical given their better performances in forms of cricket that make lesser demands on batter reflexes, Team India must build for the future without the two players in the Test team.

Team India may need to win the Sydney Test, their last engagement in the current WTC cycle, and wish for favourable results in the Australia-Sri Lanka series to make it to the final.

There are youngsters performing in tough conditions in Australia where Jasprit Bumrah has achieved amazing results while becoming the first bowler in Test cricket to get 200 wickets at an average cost under 20 runs per wicket and that list includes fast bowling greats of all Test-playing nations.

Bumrah has shown outstanding ability to lead the Test team whenever given the opportunity, as evidenced in Perth when Rohit Sharma was on paternity leave. The Test reins should be handed over to Bumrah immediately if Team India is indeed to turn a new leaf.