AA Edit | Sync policy with Trump’s US

Day 2 of the Donald Trump administration had hardly dawned before several issues cropped up in which many countries feel they will be affected by executive decisions taken in Washington. India, with America being one of its five biggest trade partners and a friend in its corner in strategic areas including in the Quad, may have had as much reason as any nation to worry over what was considered normal and routine in dealing with the US.

Fears over severe restrictions being clamped on H-1B visas through which India keeps sending many skilled workers to the United States were mollified with the Trump statement that he supported such visas for “competent” people not only in the tech industry. Even so, it is apparent India must take a proactive approach to addressing a few US concerns, principally the one to do with illegal immigrants.

While India can do little about many of its citizens willing to take untold risks in trying to cross into the US illegally by the dangerous southern border with Mexico or through the Canadian border, the least it can do is be ready to take back those Indians who have been caught staying in the US illegally. Positive action by India in this regard would not only placate Trump but would also be the right thing to do.

Reports have it that around 18,000 Indians have been caught staying illegally and that they may have to be deported much like the 519 people India said were sent back by the US in a year to October 2024. Considering India hogged around three-fourths of the 3,86,000 H-1B visas granted in 2023, acting to stop illegal immigration is a right thing to do.

The taking away of a citizenship right by birth in the US would only be prospective and those who were born there already have little to fear. The order has also been legally challenged by 20 entities in the US. So long as Trump’s America is fair in not clamping tariffs on India and is willing to negotiate a trade deal, Trump’s presence should not overly affect India. But we must help keep it that way by recognising what is a legal route to the US and support only the students and skilled workers who seek to get to the US legally.