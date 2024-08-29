The rape and brutal murder of a post-graduate resident doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata should have shaken the conscience of the nation and paved the way towards ending several unjust practices prevailing in the healthcare sector, but it looks more and more unlikely that this will be the case as electoral politics over the mishap has taken centrestage in West Bengal. The only hope for any reform thus remains in the determined and timely intervention of the Supreme Court of India.

The 12-hour West Bengal bandh called by the BJP on Wednesday and the violence that preceded it on Tuesday were clearly the result of attempts by it to gain political mileage out of the horrendous tragedy that has the community of healthcare professionals on the streets in protest. It is the job of the Central Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the rape and murder, to bring the people directly responsible for it to justice while it is the joint endeavour of the Union and state governments to usher in systemic changes. While it is perfectly legitimate for the medics to hit the streets demanding early action, the BJP rushing there under some banner or the other is nothing but politicking of the worst kind. Now that the police and the protesters have clashed with those on both sides receiving injuries, the party has smelt an opportunity. The bandh call had no other rationale.

Ironically or not, however, the BJP for a moment had forgotten the fact that it was taking on Mamata Banerjee, one of the most successful practitioners of street politics in India. No other politician anywhere in the world, who holds the portfolios of health and home, besides being the chief minister, would have dared to lead a rally demanding justice for the victim of a gruesome crime that happened right under her very nose. The skeletons that are tumbling out of the medical college administration as the CBI investigation progresses are quite enormous directly placing the responsibility on the state administration, and on Ms Banerjee. But the violent protests and the bandh have given her an excuse to dodge the same and turn it into a political debate instead. The cause of the agitation will now be forgotten, and those who fought for it will be sidelined. It is the next tragedy that is about to unfold.

But now that the politicians are busy playing their favourite game, it is incumbent upon the Supreme Court, and the task force it formed, to stay the course and firmly introduce necessary changes. The task force which met on Tuesday has decided to widen the consultation process before coming up with a set of recommendations that it will eventually make to the apex court. It should lose no time fulfilling this task in order to make the workplace of the healthcare professionals humane, healthy and safe. The healthcare community, too, has a responsibility to help the task force come up with ideas that are sustainable and affordable. The loss of a precious life should not go in vain.