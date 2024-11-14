DC Edit | Maharashtra poll tussle gets close and personal

With only seven days left to the campaign deadline, the outcome of the fight for the Maharashtra Assembly remains unpredictable. The main contest in Maharashtra is between the two alliances — the Mahayuti comprising the BJP, Shinde Sena and the Ajit Pawar faction of NCP vs the Maha Vikas Aghadi of the Congress, the Uddhav Sena and Sharad Pawar’s NCP.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will take place in a single phase on November 20 and the results will be announced on November 23. In the Lok Sabha election held earlier this year, the MVA got the lead in 156 out of 288 Assembly segments while the Mahayuti led in 126 seats. If the trend continues in the Assembly election, the MVA should form the next government. However, the electoral dynamics in the state are now different from those during the Lok Sabha polls.

The MVA plank of “Constitution under threat” helped the alliance consolidate its minority and dalit votes during the Lok Sabha polls. The same is no more the big issue after the BJP failed to get two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha. Besides, there is a three-way fight on many seats because of the entry of smaller parties and Independents, who were not a factor in the Lok Sabha election.

The tussle among the MVA alliance partners over the chief minister’s post has created internal distrust, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Amit Shah are highlighting this in their campaign speeches. They are going to town about how Uddhav Thackeray is eager to get the post and his alliance partners are busy frustrating him.

On its part, the BJP leaders are banking on slogans such as “batenge toh katenge” and “ek hai toh safe hai” in a hope to consolidate their Hindu votes. In every campaign speech, Mr Modi is urging voters particularly from the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes categories not to get divided on caste. The Mahayuti is also banking on its populist schemes like “CM-My Beloved Sister”. While the MVA claimed that the populist schemes announced by the Eknath Shinde government have emptied state coffers, it has promised even bigger perks to voters in its manifesto.

As the close contest in Maharashtra gets intense, intemperate language and incendiary speeches from both sides have marred an otherwise exciting election. Leaders from across the political spectrum have used derogatory language against each other. Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant’s “imported maal” remark against Shiv Sena candidate Shaina N.C. evoked sharp reactions. BJP MP Dhananjay Mahadik had to apologise for his comment that was seen as an insult to all women. BJP supporter MLC Sadabhau Khot’s personal attack on Sharad Pawar was condemned by all parties including the BJP.

The Election Commission of India received more than 4,000 complaints of violation of the model code of conduct between October 15 and November 11. The election body has so far seized unaccounted cash, liquor, precious metals and drugs worth Rs 493 crores. These statistics indicate rampant use of illegal means to tamper the election process.

The ‘dance of democracy’ is no longer completely free and fair. However, no matter how imperfect the elections are, it is important that we have at least the semblance of democracy. The people are wise to understand it and their votes will answer everything and everyone on November 23.