DC Edit | J&K needs eternal vigil to battle against terror

The relative peace of Srinagar in the Kashmir Valley has been disrupted repeatedly in most recent times by the terror acts of militants. A popular regime has been in place since early October and the restoration of statehood may not be that far away if promises made about this are any indication. Even so, the clear and present danger of Islamist terrorism has not gone away.

The reason is clear for the theatre of terror action shifting to the Valley from Jammu, which was the hotbed in the last couple of years. The design of desperate extremists was to disrupt the setting in of a more peaceful atmosphere in which tourism by Indians as well as foreigners was picking up, FDI was beginning to trickle in, and voters of Jammu & Kashmir were coming out without fear to exercise their franchise and assert the democratic way of life that defines the Republic of India.

Moreover, those candidates seen supporting the ultras were rejected by the electorate, and most of the Valley, including those who swear by separatism, condemned the latest terror attack on civilians that saw a grenade being rolled towards a CRPF post in Srinagar near a popular flea market attracting Sunday shoppers, causing injuries to scores of people. It is the sense of peace and of going through everyday life without fear that is being disturbed by the militants who have also been targeting non-local workers who have migrated in search of a livelihood.

The J&K people can never get accustomed to paying the price for the historical decision of a Hindu king to accede to India. No matter how an old imperialistic part of the world views that event, nothing is going to change the legacy of 1947. Eternal vigil against the evil designs of Pakistan-inspired terrorists is the price they must pay as J&K has been the target of imported and homegrown terror for over 36 years now.

Now that the mode of governance has been restored to the democratic, it is also the responsibility of the popular government to stand in solidarity with the Indian Army and paramilitary forces and the local police who have been fighting militancy and the terrorists for decades. Any latitude given to the sentiments of separatism or independence that some sections of Kashmiris may nurse can only lead to more trouble for the common man and woman who wish only to live their life in peace.

Theories floated that the Army should capture terrorists rather than shoot them down are too bizarre to contemplate, especially for those who must operate in the field and deal with split second life-or-death choices when encountering crazed zealots. The number of fatalities among those who take up terror is an index to how effective the operations have been despite the odd incident in which terrorists have taken aim at helpless civilians.

The local population can join the fight against terror by simply refusing to harbour militants. It is a specious argument that militancy goes on because of overbearing action by the forces in their difficult operations against an enemy using guerilla tactics of hit and run. The prospects of restoration of the special status seem dim now though if it was raised in the new Assembly for political reasons by the PDP. Statehood is the immediate aim but, above all, a peaceful J&K is a jewel in India’s crown, and everyone has a stake in it. That is something the government, its people and the security apparatus must recognise.