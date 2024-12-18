DC Edit | India, Sri Lanka head to a win-win relationship

All the signs are pointing to the possibility of a major win for India’s foreign policy as the meeting between Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Narendra Modi went off swimmingly. Far from the rancour of the days when Sri Lankan leaders viewed India suspiciously and, to compensate, walked into a Chinese embrace willingly, there was genuine warmth to be seen in the new President who chose to make his first foreign trip to New Delhi rather than Beijing.

From the bitter experience of the time of crisis post-Covid when the economy tanked, Sri Lanka had been seeking change, which it embraced in installing a completely new leadership while steering away from older, dynastic and family-led political parties. The island nation may have learnt who its true friend is though the realisation may have come in the form of a harsh lesson.

The swivel away from China and a new direction in restoring old civilisational ties with India may have come not only because of the leadership change but also with the genuineness of India’s outreach in its neighbourhood first foreign policy, not to forget the $5 billion-plus aid to get over the meltdown in what was the worst financial crisis in the island’s modern history.

Mr Dissanayake’s assurance that he would not allow Sri Lanka’s territory to be used against India in any way affecting its security comes as sweet music to Indian ears from a time when the Rajapaksas flirted with China and were led up the debt trap garden path ending in the island signing away the rights to the Hambantota port. Chinese naval vessels that were being allowed free access to its ports for pit stops while on their spying missions will not have as smooth a passage now.

Considering China’s economic heft despite the internal problems it faces now, its influence with Sri Lanka will not fade away. India’s position vis-a-vis Sri Lanka has, however, been cleared of the old baggage. India may not be able to compete with China in terms of offering funds but a range of promising pacts in defence — besides an FTA that will be furthered by settlements in the two national currencies — solar and wind hybrid energy and digital connectivity — will be key initiatives.

India’s strategic shift from debt-driven models towards investment-led partnerships is a key aspect of the diplomatic initiatives it is pursuing in all countries of the Global South. The readiness with which it has decided to finalise an MoU on debt restructuring is also part of a measured investment in creating win-win situations for both countries.

A sticking point in ties will remain the Tamil Nadu fishermen’s problems in their forays into Sri Lankan waters in search of a better catch and their treatment at the hands of their navy. The issue was brought up along with the need for Sri Lanka to fulfil the aspirations of the Sri Lankan Tamils.

It was no one’s expectation that Indian fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters and using bottom-trawling fish catching methods off mechanised boats would be solved in the meeting of the leaders. The improved outlook of overall ties could, however, lead to more acceptable outcomes. A total of 537 fishermen were arrested this year alone. A diplomatic approach to the problem in more extensive talks with Sri Lanka might help New Delhi show it appreciates the Chennai point of view.