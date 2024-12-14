DC Edit | Gukesh: Worthy teenage idol

The poise and confidence exuded by 18-year-old D. Gukesh at the post-match press conference following his historic triumph as the youngest-ever World Chess Champion has heralded the rise of a worthy heir to Viswanathan Anand's legacy. Gukesh's coronation, outsmarting the reigning champion Ding Liren, has rewritten the record books. The Chennai boy has surpassed greats such as Garry Kasparov and Magnus Carlsen and created a chess frenzy in India, with the live-streaming of his win drawing an unprecedented four million viewers.

Gukesh's stellar show in Singapore capped a remarkable year for Indian chess. Both the men’s and women’s teams clinched gold medals at the Chess Olympiad, while Gukesh, R. Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi have emerged as the torchbearers of this golden generation. Central to the young brigade’s development has been the influence of Anand, whose mentorship extended beyond technical guidance to securing financial support and advanced training through his academy. Equally significant has been the role of Gukesh’s parents. Both medical professionals, they made personal sacrifices, prioritising their son’s passion over their own career ambitions.

The first game of the championship may have exposed a fleeting moment of vulnerability, but Gukesh rebounded with impressive resilience and maturity. His subsequent performances were characterised by precision and clarity, leaving his opponent grappling with perpetual time trouble. As someone who avoided over-reliance on engines and computers during his formative years, Gukesh's classical approach has served him well. Even in difficult situations, Gukesh chose to grind it out rather than settle for an easy draw. His success was bolstered by a strong support team, including renowned mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton — part of India’s 2011 cricket World Cup-winning squad — and six Grandmasters, notably Anand and P. Harikrishna, working diligently behind the scenes.

While some critics have dismissed Ding Liren's decisive move as a "childish one-move blunder," such remarks should not overshadow the broader narrative. The baton has been firmly passed with Gukesh standing as the new king of the chess world.