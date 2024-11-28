AA Edit | Govt, Opp. should desist from strangling Houses

It appears that some kind of a sinister script has been holding sway over the proceedings in both Houses of Parliament in the Winter Session, like several preceding sessions, which ensures that no meaningful discussion or transaction takes place in what is called of temple of democracy.

Both the Opposition and the Treasury benches may have their reasons for agitating in the House and for adjourning it but the fact is that the people of the country are deprived of the benefits that will accrue to them when Parliament conducts the businesses it is meant to conduct.

The Opposition is demanding a discussion and the formation of a joint parliamentary committee to investigate the allegations of corruption involving the Adani Group and several state governments related to power purchases. The information came into the public domain when the US department of justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission initiated legal proceedings against the group. The US may have its own political and economic rationale apart from legitimate legal concerns about the business practices of an Indian corporate which has raised money from the US investors; but for Indians, the allegations pertain to shady deals for which ordinary Indians will have to pay.

It is incumbent upon the Opposition to raise the issue in Parliament and force the government to do the follow-up on the allegations. Adjournment motions are often decided by the Chair after seeking the opinion of the government, and hence the government, which often insists that it is willing to discuss each and every issue that concerns the country, must acquiesce to the Opposition demand and answer questions on the issue instead of running away from it.

The Opposition definitely has a case since all those who have been arraigned in the US are perceived to be close to the ruling establishment in India. However, stalling the Parliament for the formation of a joint parliamentary committee is unlikely to be productive; there are a number of examples, including the last one on the waqf amendment bill, to prove the futility of the mechanism.

From the information available, the Adani deals have all the ingredients needed for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to institute an inquiry under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The Enforcement Directorate can also start a parallel investigation to find out if the deals involve laundering of money. Since all the players who are possibly culpable under Indian laws are Indians and available in India, the Central agencies can launch the process. The Opposition should take political and legal steps for ensuring a full-fledged criminal investigation into the deal instead of stalling the proceedings of the Houses.

While it may claim a pyrrhic victory in the serial disruption of Parliament, the Opposition is in fact doing itself a disservice and the government a favour by disallowing even the scope for a discussion there. The government which commands a bare majority in the House cannot steamroll the Opposition in the way it had last time. The Opposition must now rise to the higher expectations the people have bestowed on it and hold the government accountable in Parliament.