AA Edit | Girls in Blue on top of the world

I am proud of the women players who have brought glory to the nation, said India's women cricket team captain Mithali Raj. (Photo: PTI) I am proud of the women players who have brought glory to the nation, said India's women cricket team captain Mithali Raj. (Photo: PTI)

If winning is an achievement, domination is a statement. And that is precisely what India’s U-19 girls cricket team delivered on a triumphant Sunday afternoon in Kuala Lumpur. In a final so lopsided it bordered on ruthlessness, the Girls in Blue humbled South Africa to retain the crown they won in the inaugural edition two years ago.

The fact that India stormed through the tournament unbeaten, with no opponents managing a run rate of six per over against them, reaffirmed their supremacy in the junior level. While back-to-back crowns signal a robust domestic talent pipeline, the developmental structure has put India ahead of their opponents in terms of skill and game awareness, as evident in their dominant campaign.

At the heart of India’s stupendous run was Hyderabad’s 19-year-old all-rounder G. Trisha, who carved her name into the history books. The first player to hit a century in the U-19 Women’s World Cup, Trisha finished as the edition’s top run-getter and was deservedly named Player of the Tournament. The U-19 squad is filled with many inspiring tales of hard work and sacrifice. Each member exemplifies the commitment required to reach the top. Trisha’s family moved from Bhadrachalam to Hyderabad to chase her cricketing dreams, while Tamil Nadu’s G. Kamalini relocated from the second-tier city of Madurai to Chennai for better opportunities, even as her relatives ridiculed her parents for the decision.

A significant share of the credit goes to the support staff, especially head coach Nooshin Al Khadeer. Having shaped these girls for over three years, Nooshin masterminded yet another championship run, enhancing her credentials as one of the best in the business. For its part, the BCCI, through the Centre of Excellence and its head V.V.S. Laxman, laid down the developmental blueprint early in 2022, ensuring these prodigies were groomed meticulously.

As Mithali Raj aptly put it on social media — the golden generation has truly arrived. But now, the focus should shift on the seamless transition from junior to senior cricket. India’s pathway programme needs to ensure these young stars are nurtured as they move beyond this level. More national camps, more domestic tournaments and exposure trips outside the country will help build a brighter future for the senior team, which has yet to win an ICC World Cup.