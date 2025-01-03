DC Edit | Flights’ Wi-Fi: Etiquette a must

Air India, which is well on the way to matching its own description as India’s premier global airline, has become the first in the country offering complimentary in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity on domestic flights.

The question of what to do with your flying time in today’s hyper-connected world of digital devices, which allows everyone to keep fulfilling a newfound habit of glancing at devices every few moments that is becoming almost compulsive these days, may have had its answer.

The service is on select aircraft now but is bound to expand given that competitors for India’s open skies are also planning to match Air India in its innovative approach to flying by offering an additional facility besides in-flight movies comprising unending runs of popular titles starring matinee idols.

Telephone connectivity has been on offer on board for more than three decades now on international flights, but few flyers would venture to use their credit cards for satellite telephony that could cost a fortune per minute. There is just one worry though.

With Wi-Fi, it becomes possible to make Internet-based phone calls. And imagine if the stereotype of an average Indian speaking loudly on his mobile at several decibels above the respectable limit — be it on the weather, the menu for dinner or the well-being of loved ones — becomes the norm. The situation could well become a travelling cabin of a virtual Tower of Babel kind.

It is said the airline will implement measures to ensure the cabin environment remains quiet, peaceful and comfortable for everyone with passengers reminded of the need to keep their voices low and avoid disturbing others. But is it Indian etiquette yet to be considerate to fellow passengers?

While the workaholics, peripatetic Net browsers and streaming content fans will be delighted with having something to do as jet engines cover the air miles to the destination, those blessed with the ability to take a quick nap on board flights might get disturbed if phone chatters don’t keep their voices down.

The providing of the service will, however, be widely welcomed from a revived airline that boasts of the catchline — “Tata doesn’t always mean goodbye” — as it has super-ambitious plans on the anvil with orders for 570 new aircraft placed, and steps initiated to integrate other co-owned airlines into an aviation behemoth as well as opening a large aviation academy.